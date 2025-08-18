The plans are being drawn up by Gleeson Land, for a large site off the A49 Hereford Road to the west of the village.

No application has yet been submitted to Shropshire Council, but the firm has contacted residents in Bayston Hill confirming its intentions, and asking for their opinions.

A map of the proposed site. Picture: Gleeson Land

It comes after plans from Redrow Homes Midlands for 114 homes on land west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, were recommended for approval by Shropshire Council, despite 500 objections from local residents.

A decision on the Redrow plan is due to be taken tomorrow - Tuesday, August 19.

The Gleeson proposal includes a new roundabout on the A49 as the main entrance to the site.

The firm's webpage for the plan states: "Gleeson Land is preparing an outline planning application including details of access for a thoughtfully designed, landscape and engineering led development to the east of Bayston Hill as a new gateway into the settlement from the south.

"The proposals are for approximately 200 new homes including policy compliant affordable housing requirements, infrastructure, public open space, and a sustainable drainage system — all designed to support high-quality living for future residents and the wider Bayston Hill community.

"The site is well-related to the existing built-up area of Bayston Hill, comprising a parcel of agricultural land which extends to approximately 17.5 hectares.

"To the north and to the west, the site is bound by a consolidated area of residential development.

"The eastern site boundary is defined by Hereford Road (A49), from which a new single vehicular access point is proposed in the form of a new four-arm priority-controlled roundabout providing improved and safe access into the site and the A49 junction to Condover, plus a separate emergency access off the A49.

"The layout of the development will be guided by the site’s natural features and the surrounding landscape.

"Public open space will be designed to be safe, inclusive, and accessible, encouraging social interaction and active lifestyles for both new and existing residents of Bayston Hill and the surroundings.

"The initial draft proposals, which have been formed for comment, envisage that the development would comprise a mix of two, three and four-plus bedroom homes to meet a wide range of housing needs in the community."

The firm is inviting feedback on the plans, with a deadline of September 7.

Anyone who wishes to find out more about commenting on the proposal can do so by visiting the webpage.