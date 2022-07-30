Relay silver for Shropshire's Freya Anderson as she starts the Games on a high

England's Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson (left-right) after winning silver in the Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day one of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022. Shropshire's Freya Anderson

The former Ellesmere College pupil swam the final leg for Britain, but could not reel in the deficit to Australia’s Emma McKeon down the stretch.

And after being roared on to the podium by a raucous crowd, Anderson said: “I love the noise and I love having that bit of pressure (of gong last).

“I think in relays I always swim better than my individuals – I don’t know whether that is having the team with me – but the crowd were amazing and I felt really proud.”

Welshpool’s Dan Jones finished fourth with his Welsh team – he led them out and had them in the medal positions during his 100m, but they could not quite keep pace with Australia, England and Canada despite a terrific effort.

Anderson had earlier finished fourth in the final of the women’s 200m freestyle behind Australian superstars Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan and Madison Wilson.

She missed out on a medal by just over half a second.

n England – featuring Wolverhampton’s Laura Malcolm – began the defence of their netball title by cruising to a 74-22 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham.

Jess Thirlby was able to give court time to all 12 players as her side built on a 37-9 half-time advantage to ensure a winning start in Group B.

England are swiftly back in action against Malawi today and face sterner tests to come, not least against world champions New Zealand in the preliminary phase.

Thirlby said: “Overall I’m pleased. We inserted some people and made some changes during the game, which we afforded ourselves the chance to do.

“In the main, what I saw was great impact off the bench and us problem-solving with real purpose. It’ll be a great settler for the group – there are a lot of smiley faces.”