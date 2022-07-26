Wolves extend lead to 12 points

The action - Photo: Steve Feeney

It was a cagey start at Monmore Green with Steve Worrall adjudged to have touched the tapes in the opener by SCB Referee Craig Ackroyd.

Inspirational skipper Sam Masters made light work of the re-run – shooting up the inside of Steve’s twin brother Richie on the back straight of the opening lap to take the chequered flag.

The away side drew first blood in the reserves race with dynamic Dane Thomas Jørgensen and Brit Jason Edwards getting the better of their opposite numbers with relative ease.

An instant response from the Monmore men was to follow, though, with American ace Luke Becker joining forces with Aussie racer Ryan Douglas for a 5-1 maximum of their own.

Recently crowned British Under-19 champion Leon Flint then made a textbook getaway in Heat Four but couldn’t hold off the in-form Josh Pickering.

Former Wolf and Stars guest No.1 Kyle Howarth then showcased his track knowledge to win Heat Five before reliable top end duo Masters and Worrall produced the goods to put the home side back in front.

Rider replacement Flint then brought the house down with a barnstorming ride in what looked to be a daunting Heat Seven for the Black Country outfit with both Wolves reserves coming up against experienced Stars duo Richard Lawson and Lewis Kerr.

Just as they did earlier in the evening, Becker and Douglas teamed up once again to give Wolves a bit of breathing space by extending their lead to six points.

The visitors continued to prove difficult to shrug off and looked set for a 5-1 of their own before Masters spilt Lawson and Kerr to limit the damage to two points.

Becker continued his impressive night’s work with a third and fourth chequered flag but the Norfolk outfit packed the minor placings on both occasions to remain within four.

Another shared heat followed to set up a grandstand finish as Masters mustered up a trademark inside manoeuvre for a second heat victory of the night.

Victory was wrapped up in the penultimate heat as the Parrys International Wolves capitalised on a tapes infringement by Jørgensen - with Kemp getting his just rewards for a battling display to accompany Douglas for a decisive maximum.

Peter Adams’ men return to action on August 4 at Sheffield before returning to Monmore Green to face Peterborough onAugust 8 (7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 49: Sam Masters 13+1, Luke Becker 12, Ryan Douglas 8+3, Leon Flint 6+1, Steve Worrall 6+1, Drew Kemp 4, Nick Morris R/R.