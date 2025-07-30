The New Saints boss explains reasons for 'frustration' after European exit

One year on from becoming the first Welsh domestic club to qualify for the group stages of European competition, Saints exited the Europa Conference League in low-key fashion at the second qualifying round stage with a 2-0 aggregate defeat.

Samir Hadji’s second half penalty sent their Luxembourg hosts, 1-0 winners in last week’s first leg at Park Hall, through to cap a disappointing few weeks which began with defeat to North Macedonia’s Shkendija in the Champions League.

Asked to sum up his emotions, Harrison replied: “Frustrating and disappointing. More frustrating than anything else. We have not quite hit the heights of last year.

“We have got five or six new players and have lost three or four senior players and lads have missed a lot of pre-season.

“We have lowered the age quite considerably and we are disappointed we were probably not up to speed as quickly as we could have been.

“You look at how we performed in the first half and we had maybe two or three more weeks of pre-season we could have brought that to the table a little bit more.

“The highs of last year were euphoric. Now we’ve had a bit of a punch on the nose and a kick in the stomach this time out. But it is what defines you as people, defines you as characters and footballers.

“You look at the disappointment on the faces and know they are going to go again because that is the mentality of this group.”

Harrison was left bemoaning his team’s failure to take their chances over both legs.

Ryan Brobbel saw a first half effort deflected over, while Ken Charles was close to converting Jordan Marshall’s cross.

But the hosts were improved in the second period, went close Boris Mfoumou and then went ahead when Hadji converted from the spot after Ben Clark was penalised for handball.

“The first half we dominated. I don’t remember them having a chance,” said Harrison.

“Unfortunately, at this level of football, you have to score when you are on top and I think that has been the difference.

“We had three or four really good opportunities in the first half. In the second half we hit the post.

“In the first half we had to score when we were on top. The better teams do that.

“They weathered our storm and we didn’t weather theirs. They had a 20 minutes spell in which they scored in.”