"That's the most important thing" - Wolves signing reveals reason for Molineux move

The Spaniard became Wolves' first signing of the summer in a £19.5million move from Celta Vigo and the 21-year-old has so far done well in pre-season friendlies.

Wolves had been monitoring Lopez for some time before making a move and the attacker insists Pereira's desire to bring him on, and the club's confidence in his ability, was crucial.

"For me, that's the most important thing," Lopez said.

"It's both the club and the manager, that's the best thing.

"He's been talking to me about exactly what he wants me to do without the ball, with the ball, explaining to me how he plays.

"I'm starting to acknowledge that and I'm trying to do it as quickly as possible, to settle in as quickly as possible.