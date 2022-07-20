Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Griffiths is back to his best with a win in Shropshire time trial

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

David Griffiths bounced back from a nasty injury after being knocked off his bike by a car to win the blue riband event of Shropshire time trial cycling.

Shropshire Championship
Shropshire Championship

Griffiths took gold and the Freeston Trophy in the Shropshire Championship 25 – also round 12 of the Friction Hydraulics Series – in 52 minutes 28 seconds on the fastest 25-mile course in the area between Berriew and Four Crosses.

And after finally being fully fit again after suffering nasty facial injuries in the crash earlier this year, he said: “It’s been a long road back from injury and illness, but I’m now at the level I was at when I got injured. I hope to keep improving and have a good latter part of the season.”

This keenly-fought race saw a close call for silver as Paramount CRT’s Mason Durant just got the better of Friction Series leader Tim Beardmore by 11 seconds with a fine 53:13 – also leading Paramount to team gold by 45 seconds from Revolutions Racing thanks to solid back-up from Chris Riley and Rob McGregor.

Beardmore clearly tried his hardest with a best ever 25-mile race on this fast, smooth surface, going home with a brace of medals after winning overall bronze and veterans’ gold – stretching his lead in both series.

Beardmore beat Bridgnorth CC team-mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling to the Veterans 25 Championship. Revolutions Racing’s Andy Rose took veterans’ bronze.

In the Women’s 25 Championship, Hafren CC’s Emma Serjeant put local knowledge to good use to take a dominant win in 1:02:42 and lift the Brian and Gill Morrison Trophy.

Serjeant came home 6:12 in front of Helen Tudor to seal that win.

She said: “Nice to be racing so close to home for a change. I was hoping for a faster time on the night, the night before had been a fast evening but a course personal best evaded me! I was still very happy to take the Championship gold.”

Women’s bronze was taken by Wrekinsport’s Victoria Doran.

In the Junior 25 Championship, Wrekinsport’s Ben Southgate took gold with a fine 1:01:10 having ridden a 25 the previous evening. He also won the Jack Pitchford Trophy for his efforts having pushed North Shropshire Wheelers’ Chester Romei into silver.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News