The Norwegian, a double player of the season award winner last term, is poised to exit The Hawthorns after a little over 12 months at the club.

His move to the Serie A outfit is understood to be worth in the region of £10million, plus a sell-on clause.

It represents a huge profit on the deal that brought Heggem, 26, to The Hawthorns last summer for a fee of around £525,000 from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden.

It will be the biggest sale Albion have made in quite some time and one of the biggest profits they will have made on a player to date.

But how does it rank against the previous sales Albion have made?

Here is a breakdown of some of Albion's biggest sales and where the Heggem deal will rank.

Salomon Rondon to Dalian Professional - £16.4m

At the time, Rondon was Albion's club record transfer for £12m from Zenit St Petersburg.

He went on to spend three seasons at Albion, scoring 28 times in 120 games.

But following relegation, Rondon was one of the first players to depart as Albion looked to cut their cloth.

After a loan spell at Newcastle United, he headed to China in a £16.4m deal which remains the club record sale to this day.

Matheus Pereira to Al-Hilal - £16m

The playmaker lit up The Hawthorns following an initial loan spell from Sporting Lisbon that was then made permanent.

And he was by far Albion's best player in their Premier League campaign.

Following relegation, the prized asset was always set to depart with interest in the Premier League and in Europe - before Albion made a profit on him with a move to Al-Hilal.

Matheus Pereira in action for Albion (AMA)

Saido Berhaino to Stoke City - £12m

A transfer that could have smashed the club's transfer record and would have taken some beating.

Berahino's sparkling Albion form led Tottenham to come calling and a very public and drawn out pursuit that led to Albion not budging on their asking price, Spurs looking elsewhere and the striker critisixing owner Jeremy Peace.

Albion turned down two bids from Spurs, one of £15m - but Albion were holding out for £25m. As it happened, it didn't go through and Berahino later moved to Stoke for £12m.

Nacer Chadli to Monaco - £10m

Chadli arrived at Albion from Spurs but aside from a few moments of magic he never really lived up to his billing.

He netted six times in 36 appearances across two season - before Albion made a loss as he moved to Monaco for £10m.

Jay Rodriguez to Burnley - £10m

Arriving for £12m from Southampton - Rodriguez's first season ended in relegation but his second was a memorable one.

He scored 22 times in a potent partnership with Dwight Gayle, before Albion missed out on the play-offs.

Jay Rodriguez (AMA)

He later returned to his hometown club Burnley after they met the £10m release clause in his contract.

Curtis Davies to Aston Villa - £9m

A £3m signing from Luton - Davies was a regular for Albion across a Premier League and Championship season.

But after Albion failed to win the play-off final, he departed for Aston Villa on an initial loan move before a £9m switch.