Shropshire gymnastics star Alice Kinsella picked for Commonwealth Games

Kinsella, from Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Telford, is part of the women’s artistic line-up for Games, which start next month in Birmingham.
The 21-year-old will be aiming to build on last summer’s feat at the Tokyo Olympics as she helped GB win a historic team bronze.
Kinsella, who lives in Sutton Coldfield, will be joined West Midlands star Joe Fraser at the Games.
The former Sandwell Academy student was a world champion in 2019 and will be keen to impress in his home town of Birmingham.
The gymnastics events take place at Arena Birmingham from Friday, July 29, to Saturday, August 6.