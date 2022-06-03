High fives as Hales win again

Stock

Hales fended off former Series champion Chris Halford, making a belated first appearance of the season, as he stopped the watch on 22 minutes three seconds, 33 seconds ahead of Halford, whose coast for the last 20 metres to the finish line nearly cost him as Oliver Rodwell finished a just three seconds back.

Hales now has a nine-point lead after scoring the maximum 30 points on offer, with Phil Roberts in second on 21.

In the Road Bike Series, Paramount CRT’s Richard Coffey took overall victory in 25:40, with Ben Wood coming home second in 26:15.

In the Women’s Series, there’s a new leader after Deb Hutson-Lumb posted a great time of 24:12 to finish sevent overall.