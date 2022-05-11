Bridgnorth students pass with flying colours

tae

A group of 15 students were tested by Gary Plant, fifth Dan and Master Bhadeshia, seventh Dan, last weekend.

The group performed well against the expected standard and secured a 100 per cent pass rate for the club.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “This was the largest grading group we have had for a few years, and with many of the candidates being children. Each and every student performed well under the pressure of the day, and it has given the juniors a great boost.

“They have already made good strides towards learning the next section of the tae kwon-do syllabus, and the students are all motivated to go further up the belts

system.