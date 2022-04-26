Notification Settings

Archery star Penny Healey takes World Cup gold with GB

Shropshire archer Penny Healey and her Great Britain recurve women’s team became golden girls in the opening round of this year’s World Cup series.

The teenager joined up with Jaspreet Sagoo and individual gold medallist Bryony Pitman to defeat Germany in the final in Antalya.

“It feels amazing to have won this medal,” said Healey, 17. “It shows how competitive we are as a team as well as individually.

“It shows how all of our hard work is starting to pay off and it’s great to be able to show that internationally.”

The triumph comes just two months after Healey, 17, hit the jackpot at archery’s Indoor World Series Finals in Las Vegas – with Healey breaking through by beating some of the sport’s top performers to take a surprise win.

And she followed that up by firing Britain to sixth in qualification as the World Cup series got under way in Turkey at the weekend.

They overcame Ukraine 6-2 in the second round before dominating Australia to win their quarter-final contest 6-0.

Their closest match was the semi-finals against Chinese Taipei, which Britain won 29-28 in a shootout. And they maintained their form through the final.

Britain started off strong with a 55 to take the first set, quickly followed by another two points with a 56 end to Germany’s 53.

And they secured a 55-55 draw in the third set to give themselves the gold.

