Adele Nicoll picked as Games alternate

Adele Nicoll (right)

The shotputter turned bobsleigher, from Welshpool, will act as back-up to team leader Mica McNeill and fellow former athlete Montell Douglas.

Beijing 2022 team leader Bruce Tasker said: “It’s really exciting heading into an Olympic Games with teams producing their best results ever. You cannot ask more of an athlete than to be the best they have ever been and both teams have achieved record performances this year.

“The pandemic has thrown the teams huge challenges but the resolve and determination of the athletes has been inspiring. No hope has been lost and these teams that are already at a disadvantage with no home track to practice on continue to challenge for and win medals on the global stage. I am immensely proud of each and every one of them.