Sam Masters wants Wolverhampton Wolves to become invincible at home

Sam Masters leads (Paul Rose)

King’s Lynn are the visitors with a much changed side and a new team manager after looking in serious danger of going through the entire campaign without a home win.

They arrive at Monmore Green with Ben Barker and Kasper Andersen set to make their first appearances of the season after releasing both Ricky Wells and Cameron heeps.

Masters has been in fine form in recent weeks and says an unbeaten Monmore record is important.

“We’ve managed to continue our unbeaten run at Monmore Green and touch wood we can keep it that way,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of close meetings at home so we can’t slip up and we need to keep it rolling.

“We’ve got a good bunch of boys in our team and we all get on well working together so we want to keep it rolling now.”

He’s also urging fans to continue their fine support with admission now available on the gate once again after the easing of restrictions.

He added: “Looking back on last Monday it’s awesome for the club to have another bumper crowd because I know they were struggling early on when we had a limited crowd.

“It’s just awesome that everyone is coming out and supporting the club.”