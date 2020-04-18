Legends pay tribute to hardman Norman Hunter

Nicknamed ‘Bites Yer Legs’, Hunter was a key player in Leeds’ most successful era and was also part of England’s World Cup winning squad in 1966.

He died in hospital yesterday aged 76.

In 1984, Albion boss Johnny Giles appointed Hunter as his assistant manager.

“He was as good a person as he was a player – and he was the best defender I knew,” Giles said. “He loved what he did, he was never big-headed and he never got above himself.

“He was trustworthy, very generous and had a great knowledge of the game. It’s so sad he is no longer with us.”

Former Wolves striker John Richards had numerous battles with Hunter.

“I played against him quite a few times and was in the same England squad as him in ‘73,” he said.

“We met under Alf Ramsey and it was a total contrast off the field to on it. He was quiet, friendly and gentle off the pitch. A gentleman. But when he was on the pitch, he was tenacious, to say the least.

“To his credit, though, he was a genuine player. He was very honest. He would hit you hard, but hit you fairly.

“Him and Jack Charlton were quite a formidable pair, probably the toughest me and Derek Dougan faced. Norman and big Jack were as good as anybody.

“It’s very sad to lose him as it brings back a lot of memories. Good memories, and such a good player.”