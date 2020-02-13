Golden moment with Nicola White

White, part of the victorious Great Britain women’s team in Rio in 2016, put on a two-hour coaching class for about 50 youngsters at Bridgnorth Hockey Club.

The 32-year-old forward, who also won bronze at the London Games in 2012, passed on coaching tips to children aged between seven and 13.

She then took part in a Q&A session before posing for photographs.

White tweeted: “Pleasure to coach the kids up @BridgnorthHC.

“Some talented stars on show and amazing to see some newbies at the club for the first time too.“Must say one of the friendliest clubs I’ve visited so thank you for making me feel so welcome – a great night of hockey!”

The visit was arranged by the club to help promote the coaching it offers.