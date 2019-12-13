Youngsters serve up hope for the future at LTA’s Winter County Cup

The new additions in the ladies’ team made the most of their chance to shine as Shropshire consolidated their place in Group 5A, finishing third in the familiar surroundings of The Shrewsbury Club.

Meanwhile, the men’s team – a year after the thrill of sealing promotion at Sunderland to the highest level they have ever played – were relegated from Group 4A after what promised to be a tough test at Southampton proved exactly that.

With an eye to the future, the ladies handed senior County Cup debuts to Hanna Cadwallader, Sarah Willacy and 13-year-old Tamzin Pountney, as they joined long-serving captain Mowling, Chloe Hughes, Cheryl Evans and Sue Dunn in the team.

Captain Mowling said: “Having a new injection of players in the team was exciting. The future of Shropshire ladies tennis is now starting to look really promising after many years of not having any new players coming through.

“I feel it is important to get the younger generation in to start giving them a chance to gain some experience for future events. We have a great mix of youth and experience in the team.”

Shropshire opened in style with a 9-0 victory over Suffolk, with Evans and Hughes both coming through tough singles matches to ensure the county enjoyed a 100 per cent start.

Day two saw a 6-3 loss to Herefordshire & Worcestershire. Shropshire were beaten in the final set of three of the matches to underline just how close it was. Sarah and Tamzin played brilliantly in their singles matches before narrowly missing out in the decisive third set.

Hughes was the county’s only singles winner at No. 1, with Shropshire’s other wins both coming in the doubles as Sue and Hanna, followed by Holly and Cheryl, gained impressive results.

Gloucestershire’s line up had depth right the way through, with Cadwallader proving to be Shropshire’s only singles winner, before then also going on to win Shropshire’s second rubber, partnering Dunn to a convincing victory in the doubles. Mowling added: “Hanna Cadwallader came away from the weekend winning five out of her six matches, an amazing achievement on her debut, despite being injured all weekend.

“Her success is testament to her true determination.

“Sue Dunn won all three of her doubles matches, also a great achievement. Sarah Willacy fought hard and played brilliantly on her debut, while Tamzin Pountney, at 13, showed just how talented she is and how she is the future of this team.”

Shropshire’s men’s team made the long trip to Southampton in Group 4A with Tomas Cores Birch handed his debut in a young side led by Parry and also featuring Ed Gibbs, Matt Lee, Luke Henley, Jordan Evans, Tom Loxley and Roan Jones.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight were the first opponents with Loxley enjoying a fine singles victory as Shropshire were beaten 8-1, with Matt, who was beaten in three sets by the big serving Jake Norris, Roan and Luke, who was defeated by British Tour winner Liam Hignett, all competing well in their matches.

An 8-1 defeat at the hands of Buckinghamshire followed with Jones, the youngest member of the Shropshire side, claiming an impressive win.

The last day saw Shropshire face Dorset. Jones and Gibbs both claimed singles wins but despite winning two of the three doubles, Shropshire were pipped 5-4, a result which meant relegation.

Captain Parry said: “We will come back stronger from this experience.

“For our players to be exposed to such a good level of tennis at a young age can only be good for the county.”

“I knew it would be a big ask for a small county such as ourselves to remain in such a strong division, especially if the other teams brought out their big guns, which they did.

“But we will go again next year in the Summer County Cup, where we want to push for promotion after going close this year.”