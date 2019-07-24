Callum Wraight in the form of his life

He’s in Blackpool today for qualifying in the Talbot Trophy at the Raikes Hotel, hoping to ride the crest of a wonderful winning wave in the countdown to Saturday’s British Senior Merit finals at Rolls Royce in Derby.

The Castlefields king followed up his stunning show for Shropshire at Hanmer by winning the Metro Sports Open Classic and the £4,350 Sandal Classic the very next day - with what he rates as his best ever performance – adding to all the prize money by also qualifying for other finals as well.

“That one weekend was amazing – very successful but extremely tiring,” said the 32-year-old father of one.

“I managed to win the Metro Sports (in Manchester) on Saturday afternoon, then at night I went off to the Alexandra Classic in Blackburn and qualified for the finals by winning two 31-ups.

“On the Sunday at I qualified at the Gardeners Arms, near Fleetwood, before dashing off to Sandal (Wakefield) that night where I experienced one of my best victories I believe.

“I played fantastic all night until the final when I started to become very fatigued after a long weekend.

“But from somewhere I found one final boost in a very hostile atmosphere and ran out from17-11 down (against Yorkshire star Kez Smith).

“Without question I'm playing the best bowls of my life at the moment and couldn’t be in a better place.

Advertising

“I just seem to be qualifying everywhere in the last couple of weeks and now have even more big finals to look forward.

“However, the big day on Saturday is approaching and I’m looking forward to it.

“I will be heading into it extremely relaxed and confident but it’s all on the day.

“Before that though I have qualifying in the Talbot and the Autumn Waterloo on Friday!”

Wraight beat Dave McDermott 21-19 to win the Manchester final and included Yorkshire ace Chris Mordue among his finals day victims in Wakefield.

His good run continued this weekend when he qualified in the Richmond Classic, but he lost to Simon Coupe in the semi-finals of the Gardeners Arms Open on Sunday.