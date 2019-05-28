Charlton spring a shock in Citizens Cup

Charlton saw off Bayley A, proud winners of the Wrekin Council Cup in 2018, and a day for forget for the Wellington club was completed by a home defeat for their B side.

Cup organiser Bob Elcock said: “The Shropshire team knockout (for the Wrekin Cup) got off to a flying start with a major shock - last year’s winners and big guns Sir John Bayley A being comprehensively beaten by division two side Charlton.

“And with their B team losing at home to the Bowring it was a bad day all round for the Bayley boys in round one.

“The Shrewsbury sides - Battlefield, Old Shrewsbury, Meole Brace and Pontesbury, who won a close game with Bylet - are all through.

“And with the likes of Donnington Wood, White Horse (HUSC) and St Georges all going through, there is the likely to be some juicy ties in the rounds to come.

Preliminary round ties in the main KO, to be played the week commencing Tuesday, June 4: Bridgnorth A v Battlefield, Charlton v Maddocks, Old Shrewsbury v Whixall, Pontesbury v St Georges A.

All first-round losers go into the Peter Morris Cars Consolation Shield, the prelim pairings for June 4 being: Bylet v Sir John Bayley A, Ellesmere v Newport.