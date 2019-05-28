Bishton and Simpson battle back

The Wrockwardine Wood-Sir John Bayley partnership came through a preliminary round tie that lasted two hours at Hadley USC - and then had to battle back from miles behind to win the final.

Their ultimate reward was a 21-17 victory over husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter of Wrockwardine Wood, in Sunday’s sunshine climax.

“After eight ends Jackie & Stuart were leading 9-1 before Hollie & Scott started to fight back, but at 16 ends they were still trailing 16-6,” said Shropshire Ladies competition chief Louise Cotton.

“Then at 24 ends it was 17 across, with Hollie & Scott running out to become 2019 winners.

“There was a disappointing total of 11 entries, but some excellent standards of play throughout the day - and some of the scores did not reflect the high standard of bowling.

“Special thanks to Hadley USC for the use of their green and facilities - and to the markers and measurers.”

Bishton & Simpson took two hours to overcome Sally Clee & Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood) 21-20 in their prelim clash that lasted 29 ends.

In the semi-finals the eventual winners overcame mother and son, Angela & Martin Gaut (WW-St Georges) 21-9 while the Rutters saw off past winners Emma & Mark Shore (Shelton-Hanwood) 21-14.

Quarter-final scores: Bishton & Simpsont 21 Sonya Lucas & Pete Grimston 18; Ange Gaut & Martin Gaut 21 Tracy Ryan & Nigel Bound 20; Cheryl Caswell & Rich Morris 18 Emma & Mark Shore 21; Shavorne Osborne & Pete Millington 6 Jackie & Stuart Rutter 21.