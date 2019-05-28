Advertising
Bishton and Simpson battle back
It took maximum effort most of the day but it was worth it for Hollie Bishton and Scott Simpson as they won the County Mixed Doubles.
The Wrockwardine Wood-Sir John Bayley partnership came through a preliminary round tie that lasted two hours at Hadley USC - and then had to battle back from miles behind to win the final.
Their ultimate reward was a 21-17 victory over husband and wife, Stuart and Jackie Rutter of Wrockwardine Wood, in Sunday’s sunshine climax.
“After eight ends Jackie & Stuart were leading 9-1 before Hollie & Scott started to fight back, but at 16 ends they were still trailing 16-6,” said Shropshire Ladies competition chief Louise Cotton.
“Then at 24 ends it was 17 across, with Hollie & Scott running out to become 2019 winners.
“There was a disappointing total of 11 entries, but some excellent standards of play throughout the day - and some of the scores did not reflect the high standard of bowling.
“Special thanks to Hadley USC for the use of their green and facilities - and to the markers and measurers.”
Bishton & Simpson took two hours to overcome Sally Clee & Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood) 21-20 in their prelim clash that lasted 29 ends.
In the semi-finals the eventual winners overcame mother and son, Angela & Martin Gaut (WW-St Georges) 21-9 while the Rutters saw off past winners Emma & Mark Shore (Shelton-Hanwood) 21-14.
Quarter-final scores: Bishton & Simpsont 21 Sonya Lucas & Pete Grimston 18; Ange Gaut & Martin Gaut 21 Tracy Ryan & Nigel Bound 20; Cheryl Caswell & Rich Morris 18 Emma & Mark Shore 21; Shavorne Osborne & Pete Millington 6 Jackie & Stuart Rutter 21.
