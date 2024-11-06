Kamala Harris vows to ‘continue this fight’ in election concession speech

Kamala Harris has called for unity and vowed to “continue this fight” in a concession speech after her election defeat to Donald Trump.

She may have been ending her campaign against Mr Trump, but her concession speech at Howard University in Washington DC outlined the contours of future fights against the president-elect.

“We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square,” Ms Harris said, in a nod to the work Democrats are poised to do in the next four years.

Kamala Harris and her husband after her concession speech (David J Phillip/AP)

Mr Trump’s victory was felt down-ballot, with the Republican reclaiming control of the Senate by flipping seats in Montana, West Virginia and Ohio.

House of Representatives Republicans hold the upper hand to retain control though the lower chamber’s Democratic leaders insist the potential for their majority is still in play.

Ms Harris specifically mentioned the young people she sought to organise, acknowledging the loss may hurt but that the work is not over.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is don’t ever give up,” she said. “Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign.

“I will never give up a fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams ambitions and aspirations.”