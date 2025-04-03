Israeli airstrikes kill at least 100 Palestinians across Gaza, officials say

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including at least 27 sheltering at a school in the north, according to Palestinian medical authorities.

It comes amid a stepped-up offensive that Israel’s military said is intended to put new pressure on Hamas and eventually expel the militant group.

The bodies of 14 children and five women were recovered from the school in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City, and the death toll could still rise because some of the 70 wounded had critical injuries, said Health Ministry spokesman Zaher al-Wahidi.

More than 30 other Gaza residents were killed in strikes on homes in a nearby neighbourhood of Shijaiyah, he said, citing records at Ahli Hospital.

The Israeli military on Thursday ordered more residents in parts of northern Gaza to move to shelters in the western side of Gaza City, warning that it planned to “work with extreme force in your area”.

A number of the Palestinians leaving the targeted area did so on foot, with some carrying their belongings on their backs and others using donkey carts.

Israel has issued sweeping evacuation orders for parts of northern Gaza ahead of expected ground operations, which the UN says have forcibly displaced around 280,000 Palestinians since the ceasefire broke down last month.

Displaced Palestinians flee from Shijaiyah, Gaza after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders in the area (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The fresh evacuation orders came a day after senior government officials said Israel said it would seize large parts of the Palestinian territory and establish a new security corridor across it.

Israel has imposed a month-long halt on all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid that has left civilians facing acute shortages as supplies dwindle.

Overnight strikes by Israel also killed at least 55 people in the Gaza Strip, hospital officials said.

Officials in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the strip, said the bodies of 14 people had been taken to Nasser Hospital – nine of them from the same family.

The dead included five children and four women.

Palestinians inspect a UN building after it was hit by an Israeli strike (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The bodies of another 19 people, including five children aged between one and seven years old and a pregnant woman, were taken to the European hospital near Khan Younis, hospital officials said.

In Gaza City, 21 bodies were taken to Ahli Hospital, including those of seven children.

The attacks came as the Israeli military promised an independent investigation of a March 23 operation, in which its forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza.

UN officials say 15 Palestinian medics and emergency responders were killed and their bodies and ambulances were buried by Israeli soldiers in a mass grave.

The military initially said the ambulances were operating suspiciously and that nine militants were killed.

Displaced Palestinians, travelling in vehicles, wait in line to pass through a security checkpoint (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The military said the probe would be led by an expert fact-finding body “responsible for examining exceptional incidents” during the war.

Rights groups say such investigations are often lacking and that soldiers are rarely punished.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel was establishing a new security corridor across the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas, suggesting it would cut off the southern city of Rafah, which Israel has ordered evacuated, from the rest of the Palestinian territory.

Mr Netanyahu referred to the new axis as the Morag corridor, using the name of a Jewish settlement that once stood between Rafah and Khan Younis, suggesting it would run between the two southern cities.

He said it would be “a second Philadelphi corridor” referring to the Gaza side of the border with Egypt further south, which has been under Israeli control since last May.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel (Yair Sagi/AP)

Israel has reasserted control over the Netzarim corridor, also named for a former settlement, that cuts off the northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, from the rest of the narrow coastal strip.

Both of the existing corridors run from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea.

“We are cutting up the strip, and we are increasing the pressure step by step so that they will give us our hostages,” Mr Netanyahu said.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority, led by rivals of Hamas, expressed its “complete rejection” of the planned corridor.

Its statement also called for Hamas to give up power in Gaza, where the militant group has faced rare protests recently.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz said Israel would seize large areas of Gaza and add them to its so-called security zones (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Mr Netanyahu’s announcement came after the defence minister, Israel Katz, said Israel would seize large areas of Gaza and add them to its so-called security zones, apparently referring to an existing buffer zone along Gaza’s entire perimeter.

He called on Gaza residents to “expel Hamas and return all the hostages,” saying “this is the only way to end the war”.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are believed to be alive — in exchange for the release of more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli pullout.

The group has rejected demands that it lay down its arms or leave the territory.

On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel plans to maintain overall security control of Gaza after the war and implement US President Donald Trump’s proposal to resettle much of its population elsewhere through what the Israeli leader referred to as “voluntary emigration”.

Palestinian girls dressed for Eid al-Fitr celebrations walk next to destructions in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Palestinians have rejected the plan, viewing it as expulsion from their homeland after Israel’s offensive left much of it uninhabitable, and human rights experts say implementing the plan would likely violate international law.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages, most of whom have since been released in ceasefire agreements and other deals.

Israel rescued eight living hostages and has recovered dozens of bodies.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say whether those killed are civilians or combatants.

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and at its height displaced around 90% of the population.

A young Palestinian girl who was injured in an Israeli airstrike is brought for treatment (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Separately, Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in south-western Syria, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

Sana said the nine were civilians, without giving details.

Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said they were local gunmen from the Daraa province, frustrated with Israeli military encroachment and attacks in recent months.

Israel has seized parts of south-western Syria and created a buffer zone there, which it says is to secure Israel’s safety from armed groups.

However, critics say the military operation has created tensions in Syria and prevents any long-term stability and reconstruction for the war-torn country.

Israel also struck five cities in Syria late on Wednesday, including over a dozen strikes near a strategic airbase in the city of Hama.