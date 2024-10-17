Iranian foreign minister discusses regional tensions with Egyptian officials

Iran’s foreign minister discussed rising tensions in the region with Egyptian officials in Cairo on Thursday in the first such visit by a top Iranian official to the North African nation in around a decade.

Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi focusing on efforts to de-escalate Israel’s conflicts against Gaza and Lebanon.

Mr El-Sisi reiterated calls to end Israel’s war in Gaza to prevent it from expanding into a regional conflict. An expanded war would have serious repercussions for the security and capabilities of all nations in the region, he said.

The Egyptian president also called for an end to the escalation in Lebanon, the violations in the West Bank, and to ensure the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid.

Abbas Araghchi’s visit is the first such visit by a top Iranian official to the North African nation in around a decade (Anmar Khalil/AP)

Mr Araghchi’s visit to Egypt is part of a wider diplomatic tour in the region meant to ease tensions.

This month, he met officials in Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq, and is expected to head to Turkey after concluding talks in Egypt.

The diplomatic effort by the top Iranian official comes as the region is anticipating an offensive by Israel in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Israel on October 1.

The Iranian foreign minister met his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safdiin Amman to discuss regional stability “in light of Israeli regime’s continuing atrocity and aggression in Gaza and against Lebanon”, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Abbas Araghchi, left, met Iraqi foreign minister Fouad Hussein in Baghdad earlier this month (Anmar Khalil/AP)

Mr Araghchi’s visit comes two days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman met Mr El-Sisi to discuss developments in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The pair agreed on the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state as the only path to achieving sustainable ceasefire, peace, and security in the region.

A statement released by the Egyptian government said the Saudi and Egyptian leaders “called for steps towards de-escalation, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as addressing the worsening humanitarian conditions, and halting policies that push the region to the brink of further conflict”.

“They also reaffirmed the necessity of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity,” it said.