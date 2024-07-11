Fire breaks out in spire of medieval cathedral in French city of Rouen

A fire has broken out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen, authorities said.

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The beginning of a fire is underway on the spire of the cathedral of Rouen. The origin is unknown at this stage. All public resources are mobilised.”

The regional administration in Normandy posted online that the cathedral had been evacuated and a security perimeter was in place.

Witnesses speaking on BFM television described smoke emanating from the spire, and recalled a devastating fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

The cathedral in Paris, a major landmark, is scheduled to reopen in December after an unprecedented reconstruction effort. The cause of that fire was deemed an accident.