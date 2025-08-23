Chinese bridge collapse kills at least 12 construction workers

At least 12 workers have died and four others are missing after the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge over a major river in north-west China, state media reported.

Aerial photos of the scene in Qinghai province from the official Xinhua News Agency show a large section missing from the bridge’s curved arch.

A bent section of the bridge deck hangs downward into the Yellow River below.

A search is under way for the missing (Xinhua via AP)

Sixteen workers were on the bridge when a steel cable snapped at about 3am local time (8pm on Friday BST) during a tensioning operation, Xinhua said.

Boats, a helicopter and robots are being used in the search for the missing.

The bridge is one mile long and its deck is 180ft above the surface of the river below, the English-language China Daily newspaper said.