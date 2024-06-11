Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

Malawi’s vice president and nine others have been killed in a plane crash, the country’s president said.

The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day.

There were no survivors of the crash, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a live address on state television.

The plane carrying 51-year-old Mr Chilima, former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri and eight others left the southern African nation’s capital, Lilongwe, at 9.17am on Monday and had been expected to land 45 minutes later at Mzuzu International Airport, about 230 miles to the north.

But air traffic control told it to not attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather and poor visibility, Mr Chakwera said previously.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft and it disappeared from radar a short time later, he said.

“I know this is a heartbreaking situation. I know we are all frightened and concerned. I too am concerned,” Mr Chakwera said.

Mzuzu is Malawi’s third biggest city and the capital of the northern region.

It lies in a hilly, forested area dominated by the Viphya mountain range, which has vast plantations of pine trees.

The president vowed that search operations would continue through the night and said authorities using telecommunications towers tracked the last known position of the plane to a six mile radius in one of the plantations.

Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, and his wife Mary disembark from a plane upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9 (STR/AP)

Mr Chakwera said the the UK, the US, Norway and Israel offered assistance in the search operation and had provided “specialised technologies” that the president hoped would help find the plane sooner.

Mr Chakwera said Ms Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former president Bakili Muluzi, was also one of the passengers.

The group was traveling to attend the funeral of a former government minister.

Three of those onboard were the military crew flying the plane, the president said. Mr Chakwera asked Malawians to pray for all those onboard and their families.

Mr Chilima has been vice president since 2020.

He was a candidate in the 2019 Malawian presidential election and finished third.

That vote was won by incumbent Peter Mutharika but was annulled by Malawi’s Constitutional Court because of irregularities.

Mr Chakwera finished second in that election.

Mr Chilima then joined Chakwera’s campaign as his running mate in an historic election rerun in 2020, when Mr Chakwera was elected president.

It was the first time in Africa that an election result that was overturned by a court resulted in a defeat for the sitting president.

The vice president had been facing corruption charges over allegations that he received money in return for influencing the awarding of government contracts, but prosecutors dropped the charges last month.

That led to criticism that Mr Chakwera’s administration was not taking a hard enough stance against graft.

Mr Chilima was arrested in late 2022 and made several court appearances, but the trial has yet to start. He has denied the allegations.