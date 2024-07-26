French PM says rail attacks had clear objection: blocking trains to Paris Games

Outgoing French prime minister Gabriel Attal has said sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France’s high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had “a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network”.

He said the vandals strategically targeted the main routes from the north, east and west towards Paris – hours before the city hosts the Olympics opening ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Attal said there will be “massive consequences”, with “hundreds of thousands” of people stuck while trying to visit Paris for the Games or holidays.