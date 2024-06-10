Organisation behind the Oscars elects new members to board of governors

The organisation behind the Oscars has elected more than a dozen individuals to its board of governors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

The 2024-2025 board of governors includes both first-timers, such as director Patricia Cardoso, and veterans such as Rita Wilson, Warner Bros co-chair and chief executive Pam Abdy and composer Lesley Barber.

Those elected to the board for the first time include production designer KK Barrett and producer Jennifer Fox.

All will join the likes of Ava DuVernay, Lou Diamond Phillips, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Reitman, Ruth E Carter and Jason Blum on the 55-person board representing the organisation’s 19 branches.

Whoopi Goldberg is on the board (PA)

As of this election, representation of those belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group increased from 25% to 27%. Female representation remained static from last year at 53%.

They help oversee the academy’s strategic and financial matters and vote on policies such as memberships and awards.

The most significant recent change was the announcement that they would add an award for casting directors for films released in 2025 and beyond.

The board of governors also decides who will be honoured with honorary Oscar statuettes each year at the event known as the Governors Awards, which is not televised.

The organisation is riding high after a successful Oscars ceremony that was widely well-received and saw a boost in viewership.