North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch satellite

Japan says North Korea has informed it of a plan to launch a satellite by June 3.

Japan’s coast guard said on Monday that North Korea had been notified about its planned launch of a “satellite rocket” from Monday through to midnight on June 3.

The launch plan likely refers to the North’s efforts to launch its second military spy satellite into space.

On Friday, South Korea’s military said it had detected signs that North Korea is engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main Tongchangri launch facility in the northwest.