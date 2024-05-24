US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo medical procedure

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure on Friday evening and will transfer power temporarily to his deputy as he continues to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, officials said.

Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement the procedure would take place at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The procedure is elective and minimally invasive, “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis” Maj Gen Ryder said.