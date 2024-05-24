Two Germans among the dead after building collapse in Majorca

Spanish police have released details over four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant collapsed on the island of Majorca.

Two German women, aged 20 and 30, were killed in the collapse in Palma, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old Senegalese man, authorities said.

The Spanish woman worked in the club, they added.

It is not yet known what caused the collapse (Europa Press via AP)

Palma mayor Jaime Martinez and firefighter department spokesman Eder Garcia told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse on Thursday evening.

Sixteen people were injured and five were said to be in a serious condition in hospital. There were no immediately details on their nationalities.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island which is popular with tourists.

The building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club, located near the beach, and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapse (Europa Press via AP)

Police were unable to say how many people were on the premises when the accident occurred at around 8.30pm (7.30pm BST).

Public television on the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported that there were people dancing on the terrace which collapsed onto the floor below.

No official cause has been given for the collapse.

The city has declared three days of mourning.