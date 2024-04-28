Russian man arrested in Germany after two Ukrainians fatally stabbed

A Russian man has been arrested after two Ukrainian men were stabbed to death in southern Germany.

The two Ukrainians, who were 23 and 36 years old and lived in the southern German county of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, were killed at a shopping centre in the village of Murnau in Upper Bavaria.

Shortly after the killings on Saturday evening, the police arrested a 57-year-old Russian on suspicion of murder, German news agency dpa reported.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not released in line with German privacy rules. It is not clear if the three men knew each other.

More than one million Ukrainian refugees came to Germany since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Germany is also home to a significant Russian immigrant community and 2.5 million Russians of German ancestry who mostly moved to the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.