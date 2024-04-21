Two children dead and 15 injured after truck crashes into child’s birthday party

Two children are dead and a further 15 people have been injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

The two children who died at the scene on Saturday were a brother and sister, an eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother.

Several people have been seriously injured, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

A University of Michigan Health Systems Survival Flight responds to the Swan Creek Boat Club after the incident (Kathleen Kildee/Detroit News via AP)

The Michigan sheriff said a 66-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle when she crashed and travelled 25 feet into the building.

The incident occurred at about 3pm at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, which is about 30 miles south of Detroit.

He did not identify the woman driving the vehicle but said she was taken into custody suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Mr Goodnough said she was co-operating with authorities.