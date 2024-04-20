US lawmakers approve multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine and Israel

The House of Representatives has voted to approve 95 billion dollars in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies.

Democrats and Republicans joined together after a months-long fight over renewed American support to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion.

With overwhelming support, the House approved the Ukraine portion, a 61 billion dollar aid package, in a strong showing of American backing as lawmakers race to deliver a fresh round of US support to its war-torn ally. Some lawmakers cheered, waving the blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine.

The 26 billion dollar package aiding Israel and providing humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza also easily cleared.

Each segment of the aid package faced an up-or-down vote.

The package will now go to the Senate, where passage in the coming days is nearly assured. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.