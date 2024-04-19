Person rushed away on stretcher after fire outside Trump hush money trial
A full jury of 12 people and six alternatives had been selected just minutes earlier.
Emergency crews have rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case.
A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away.
Emergency responders then took the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police.
A full jury of 12 people and six alternatives had been selected in the hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former US president a step closer to opening statements.