Person rushed away on stretcher after fire outside Trump hush money trial

Emergency crews have rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away.

Emergency responders then took the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternatives had been selected in the hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former US president a step closer to opening statements.