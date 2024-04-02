Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three students on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Police officers and vehicles at Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with around 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9.08am.

Police said the wounded were also 12 years old.

Police said the suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.