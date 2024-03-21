White supremacist prison inmate still at large after hospital escape

Authorities are searching for a white supremacist Idaho prison inmate and an accomplice who fled after the accomplice shot and wounded prison officers as they were transporting the inmate from a Boise hospital, according to police.

Police said Nicholas Umphenour is suspected of shooting two officers during Wednesday’s ambush in the ambulance bay at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre.

A warrant with a two million US dollar bond has been issued for his arrest on two charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape, police said.

He and inmate Skylar Meade drove off early Wednesday after the shooting in a grey 2020 Honda Civic with Idaho plates.

It is not known where they are or where they are headed, police said.

Surveillance video of a vehicle near the scene of a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre (Boise Police Department/AP)

Three prison officers were shot and wounded during the attack, two allegedly by Umphenour and one by responding police.

Officials described Meade, 31, as a white supremacist gang member.

Meade was sentenced to 20 years in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase.

The attack occurred at 2.15am as Idaho Department of Correction officers prepared to bring Meade back to prison.

Department Director Josh Tewalt said during a news conference that Meade was taken to the hospital at 9.35pm on Tuesday after he engaged in “self-injurious behaviour” and medical staff determined he needed emergency care.

One officer shot by the suspect was in critical but stable condition, police said, while the second wounded officer had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third injured corrections officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a responding officer, incorrectly believing the gunman was still in the emergency room and seeing an armed person near the entrance, opened fire.

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a written statement.

Umphenour, 5ft 11in and 160lb, has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Detectives have confirmed that he is an associate of Meade, police said.

Meade, 5ft 6in and 150lb, has face tattoos with the numbers one and 11 — for A and K, the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, representing the Aryan Knights gang he affiliated with, Mr Tewalt said.

Photos released by police also showed an A and K tattooed on his abdomen.

The Aryan Knights formed in the mid-1990s in Idaho’s prison system to organise criminal activity for a select group of white people in custody, as well as outside prison walls, according to the US attorney’s office in the district of Idaho.

In 2021, a man described as a leader in the group was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a plot to traffic drugs behind bars and use violence to collect unpaid debts.

The leader, Harlan Hale, was one of 10 group members charged in the case.

In a court filing ahead of Hale’s sentencing, federal prosecutors described the Aryan Knights as a “scourge” within the state’s prison system that drains its resources.

“The hate-fuelled gang engages in many types of criminal activity and casts shadows of intimidation, addiction, and violence over prison life,” prosecutors wrote.

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League counted 75 different white supremacist prison gangs in federal or local facilities in at least 38 states.

The ADL said two of the largest such groups, the Aryan Circle and Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, had at least 1,500 members.

Meade had been held in a type of solitary confinement called administrative segregation at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, about 12 miles south of Boise, because officials deemed him a severe security risk, Mr Tewalt said.

A police vehicle is parked outside Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Centre in Boise, Idaho (Sarah A Miller/AP)

Tewalt said earlier in the day that Meade had been escorted in the ambulance and at the hospital by two uniformed, unarmed officers wearing ballistic vests, tailed by armed staff. Later in the day Correction Department spokesperson Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic said in an email that officials had confirmed that one officer had been in the ambulance with Meade and two officers were in an escort vehicle.

“To the best of our knowledge, Meade was in restraints while being escorted in and out of the hospital,” Kuzeta-Cerimagic said. She didn’t specify whether the restraints were handcuffs, shackles or another type of restraint but said transport procedures are dependent on the custody level of the person being transported.

Authorities also did not say if other security measures were in place when Meade was leaving the hospital.

The attack came amid a wave of gun violence at hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the threats.

A Saint Alphonsus spokesperson said the shooting happened in the ambulance bay by its emergency department.

“All patients and staff are safe, the medical center campus is safe and secure, and has resumed normal operations.

“The Emergency Department itself is currently under temporary lockdown while the Boise Police Department completes the investigation,” Leticia Ramirez said in a statement.

She said as an added precaution, “we have increased security on campus, all entrances to the hospital will be closed” and monitored by hospital security until further notice.

Ms Ramirez declined to comment when asked about Meade, deferring to the police department.