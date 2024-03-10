Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record

Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a 121 billion US dollar (£94 billion) profit for last year, down from its 2022 record due to lower energy prices.

Aramco made the announcement in a filing in Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market.

It had reported a 161 billion dollar (£125 billion) profit in 2022, believed to be the largest ever reported by a publicly traded company.

The company said in its filing: “The decrease mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and weakening refining and chemicals margins.”

The energy giant had planned a conference call on Monday to discuss its results.

Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, located close to the surface of its desert expanse, make it one of the world’s least expensive places to produce crude.

The Crown Prince hopes to use the oil wealth to move the kingdom away from oil sales, such as with his planned 500 billion dollar (£389 billion) futuristic desert city, called Neom, and other projects.

Meanwhile, activists criticised the profits amid global concerns about the burning of fossil fuels accelerating climate change.