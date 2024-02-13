Usher and Jenn Goicoechea got married after Super Bowl, records show

Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea got married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar’s headline appearance at the Super Bowl half-time show, according to officials and documents.

The officiant who carried out the ceremony, the Rev Ronald Joseph Polrywka – better known locally as Ron DeCar – is known to dress up as Elvis Presley.

The couple tied the knot on Sunday at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public on Monday. Witnesses included Usher’s mother, Jonnetta Patton.

Usher performs during half-time of the NFL Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday (Ashley Landis/AP)

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!” chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement. “We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife.”

The statement added: “As much as we love love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher, 45, and Ms Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

Usher’s representative, Lydia Kanuga, did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press, including whether the service was carried out in the chapel, on a balcony or in the drive-thru lane.

Mr DeCar did not respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking additional information. A publicist said he had declined to comment.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, the head of the county’s marriage licence bureau, confirmed that her office issued a licence to Usher and Ms Goicoechea last week.

“Naturally they got married in Las Vegas,” she said. “What better place than the Wedding Capital of the World?”

Usher has been with Jenn Goicoechea since 2019 and they have two young daughters (John Locher/AP)

The document, issued on Thursday, lists the couple’s full names – Usher Raymond IV and Jennifer Jean Goicoechea – and shows they paid a 102 US dollar (£80) filing fee.

It noted that Usher has been married before and Ms Goicoechea has not. It also listed their business address at a commercial building in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Usher divorced his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009 after two years together, and he won custody of their two sons.

In December 2018, the singer filed for divorce after three years with his second wife and former manager, Grace Miguel.

Usher’s Super Bowl half-time performance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL championship game in overtime, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed Usher: My Way at the Park MGM.

He has just released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city US tour titled Past Present Future.