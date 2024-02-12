One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute, authorities have said.

The shooter was at as still at large after opening fire at about 4.38pm local time, police said.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was killed.

A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.

The shooting occurred at a station in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.