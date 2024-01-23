Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden’s Nato membership

Turkish legislators have endorsed Sweden’s Nato membership, paving the way for the previously nonaligned country’s entry into the military alliance.

The legislators ratified Sweden’s accession protocol by 287 votes to 55, with four abstentions, on Tuesday.

It will come into effect after its publication in the Official Gazette, which is expected to be swift.

Hungary then becomes the only Nato ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession.

People shout slogans during a protest against Sweden’s Nato membership in Istanbul on Tuesday (Francisco Seco/AP)

Nato-member Turkey had been delaying Sweden’s membership for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as security threats.

It has been seeking concessions from Stockholm, including a tougher stance toward Kurdish militants militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Turkey had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Sweden as well as Koran-burning protests that roiled Muslim countries.