One dead after boarding school collapses in Romania

A boarding school building partially collapsed in Romania on Monday, leaving one person dead and three injured, authorities said.

Emergency workers worked to find the four people in the rubble of the collapse in Odorheiu Secuiesc, the general inspectorate for emergency situations said.

All were recovered. Of the three survivors, one was seriously injured.

One person died when the school collapsed (Romanian Emergency Services – ISU Harghita/AP)

“The fourth victim did not respond to resuscitation efforts,” authorities said.

They did not say what caused the collapse.

Photos of the scene from the emergency authorities showed a collapsed portion of an old building’s facade.

Wooden beams and pillars were strewn amid rubble of bricks and mortar.