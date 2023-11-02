Las Vegas hotel workers threaten strike which could impact Formula One weekend

Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts set a strike deadline on Thursday, threatening major disruptions at more than a dozen resorts that could coincide with the city’s inaugural Formula One races later this month.

The Culinary Workers Union said about 35,000 members whose contracts expired earlier this year are ready and willing to walk off the job if deals are not reached by November 10 with casino giants MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

That is five days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, which is expected to bring thousands of people to the Strip, is set to kick off with an opening ceremony.

Ted Pappageorge, the union’s secretary-treasurer and chief contract negotiator, said at a news conference on Thursday that the union and its members hope it does not come to that, but, he said, “workers are prepared, united and ready to strike if necessary”.

Union members were arrested during a recent protest on the Las Vegas Strip (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mr Pappageorge also said the union is in “great shape” to provide financial support to striking members.

“We’re going to be able to take care of these workers,” he said.

Nevada’s largest labuor union, with about 60,000 members state-wide, has not gone on strike in decades.

A walkout would be the latest in a series of high-profile labour unrest actions around the country – from walkouts in Hollywood to UPS’ contentious negotiations that threatened to disrupt the nation’s supply chain – and would follow hospitality workers walking off the job last month at Detroit’s three casinos, including MGM Grand Detroit.

In Las Vegas, the 18 properties that could be impacted by a strike are: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Park MGM, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, The Linq, and Wynn and Encore Resorts.

A spokesperson for Wynn Resorts declined to comment. Caesars and MGM Resorts did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The union’s deadline comes after yet another unsuccessful round of negotiations with the three casino companies that own and operate some of the most recognisable hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including the Bellagio, Paris Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Luxor and Caesars Palace.

Negotiations have been underway since April over topics such as pay and working conditions.

Hospitality workers, from bartenders and cocktail servers to kitchen employees and housekeepers, have also said they want better job security amid advancements in technology, as well as stronger security protections, including more safety buttons.