Canada’s House speaker resigns after inviting man who fought for a Nazi unit

Canada Ukraine Apology

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons has resigned after inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during the Second World War to Parliament to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.

Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him.

Mr Rota introduced Mr Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, who fought for a Nazi military unit (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

It later was publicised that the First Ukrainian Division was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

Mr Rota stepped down after meeting with the House of Commons’ party leaders later on Tuesday.

All main opposition parties called for Mr Rota to step down, and government House leader Karina Gould earlier said that she believes lawmakers have lost confidence in him.