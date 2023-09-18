French president backtracks on negative comments about gamers

Blaming something is a great way to escape the burden of responsibility.

– Children don't study because of video games.

– People are violent because of video games.

– Video games are the reason my life isn't going well.

– In the near future, video games will be responsible… https://t.co/QTWqL5cH7S

— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) July 6, 2023