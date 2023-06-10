Somali security forces halt extremists’ attack on Mogadishu hotel – reports

Somalia Hotel Attack

Security forces in Somalia have ended an hours-long extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, state media reported.

There was no immediate word on any deaths at the Pearl Beach hotel.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which began on Friday night.

A soldier stands guard near the destroyed wall of the Pearl Beach hotel (AP)

The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

Witnesses had told The Associated Press that some people were trapped inside the Pearl Beach, which is popular with government officials.