Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

The Carter family has said that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Centre announced on Tuesday.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” said a statement from the think tank founded by former president Jimmy Carter and his wife.

The centre noted that Mrs Carter has been a leading mental health advocate for much of her life, working to improve access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness.