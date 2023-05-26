Security breach probe after man hugs German Chancellor

World NewsPublished:

No-one was hurt in the incident at Frankfurt Airport.

Olaf Scholz
Olaf Scholz

German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported on Friday that Mr Scholz’s bodyguards only realised their mistake later, and chased the man down.

Mr Scholz’s office confirmed the incident, which happened late on Wednesday as the German leader made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched.

