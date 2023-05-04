Notification Settings

Two killed after train crashes into track workers in Germany

Two people have been killed and several others were treated for shock after a train accident near the western German city of Cologne.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth, the German news agency dpa reported.

Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic.

Five people experienced psychological trauma because they witnessed two of their colleagues being hit and killed, dpa reported.

