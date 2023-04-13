Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Cash App Founder Slain

A self-proclaimed tech consultant was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in San Francisco, police said.

Nima Momeni, 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news conference.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni will be charged with murder in Mr Lee’s death and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Mr Scott declined to give details on how they linked the death to Momeni or how the men knew each other. The chief also refused to disclose a possible motive for the killing.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin announced the suspect’s arrest in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco at 2.30am on April 4. He died in hospital.

Mr Lee is known for creating the widely used mobile payment service Cash App while working as chief technology officer of the payment company Square, now known as Block. He was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an IT Consultant/Entrepreneur as well as “owner” at a company called Expand IT.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, a San Francisco supervisor, tweeted on Thursday.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Mr Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.