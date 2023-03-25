Notification Settings

Two Cuban migrants arrive at Florida airport on hang glider after 90-mile trip

World NewsPublished:

The pair landed safely at Key West International Airport

Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men

Two Cuban migrants used a motorised hang glider to fly about 90 miles from the communist island to Key West, Florida officials said.

The pair landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10.30am on Saturday and were turned over to the US Border Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call on Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, US President Joe Biden’s administration in early January implemented a policy change making them request a permit online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US.

Those who arrive without doing so risk deportation.

